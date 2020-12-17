Single mom of 3 seeks help to make Christmas a time of joy for her children

The Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund is providing families a holiday meal.

Latoya is a fighter, especially when it comes to her children. Life has dealt her some hard punches, but just like Paul Newman in the famous scene from the movie “Cool Hand Luke,” she just keeps getting right back up.

A single mom, she and her children lived in their vehicle for five months in 2019. Then, with the help of MHMR of Tarrant County they were placed in an apartment in December 2019. Still, during the past year, she has dealt with mental illness issues as well as depression and PTSD.

“My children, (ages) 15 and 10, have had to endure great losses during this year,” she said. “Unfortunately, even now I am unable to provide them with the type of Christmas that they would love to have. I am barely scraping by on a monthly basis and have little to no money to make their Christmas memorable. I am begging for help.”

That’s where the Goodfellow Fund is making a difference for families such as Latoya’s, families that sometimes wonder where the next meal is coming from.

Goodfellows is the Star-Telegram charity that has been helping families in need during the holiday season for over a century. This year the fund, working with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, is expecting to provide as many as 6,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families. These will include a smoked turkey and four boxes of food, in all approximately 90 pounds of food.

“Through saintly people I have been truly blessed, and am grateful,” Latoya continued. “I just need help to make this Christmas a time of joy.”

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided assistance to Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season because of the COVID-19 protocols, the charity is providing the families a holiday meal, complete with a smoked turkey. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visit goodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation.