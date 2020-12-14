Her work hours cut, mom hopes Goodfellows can help create a joyous holiday for family

The Goodfellow Fund is providing meals to families this holiday season.

The holidays can be a difficult time for a family that is separated.

Beatriz and her children miss their father. Not only do they miss his presence in their household, without him things are much tougher financially.

He was deported, Beatriz said, and his immigration status is still under review.

But thanks to a friend, Beatriz learned of the Goodfellow Fund, and she applied to receive assistance to create a joyous holiday season for her family.

“My children and I have been very affected by this since only I work and the situation is not easy at all,” Beatriz said. “And as if that were not enough, the pandemic that has hit us has made it worse.”

Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, things have gotten even more different money-wise for Beatriz. Her company cut her work hours. Still, Beatriz continues to fight for whatever she can bring to her family, some things that many take for granted — such as food. Simply bringing home some groceries is sometimes a major task for folks like Beatriz.

So, after learning from a co-worker, she contacted the Goodfellow Fund, the Star-Telegram charity that has been helping families in need during the holiday season for over a century. This year the fund, working with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, is expecting to provide as many as 6,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families. These will include a smoked turkey and four boxes of food, in all approximately 90 pounds of food.

“I will be very grateful for the help you can give me for my children. May God bless your good hearts,” she added.

Be a Goodfellow

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided help and assistance for Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season, because of the COVID-19 protocols, the charity is providing families a holiday meal, complete with a smoked turkey. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visit goodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation.