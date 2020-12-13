Mom of 5 struggling to pay for groceries turns to Goodfellows for holiday help

The Goodfellow Fund is providing meals to Tarrant County families this holiday season.

In a year filled with challenges, Marisol’s life recently became even more challenging. She separated from her husband, and is wondering what she can do to provide some kind of holiday cheer for her five children.

“I have been having a lot of problems paying for rent and bills, also with buying groceries,” she lamented. “I’m afraid my kids won’t be able to have anything for Christmas with all this hard situation.”

Like many others, Marisol turned to the Goodfellow Fund. The Star-Telegram charity that has been helping families like Marisol’s in need find happiness during the holiday season for over a century. This year the fund, working with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, is expecting to provide as many as 6,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families. These will include a smoked turkey and four boxes of food, in all approximately 90 pounds of food.

Through it all, Marisol is keeping her spirits up, believing in the season of giving and trusting in hope lying ahead. The holiday food kits not only bring nourishment and cheer to recipient families, they bring a renewed positivity that there are people who care, who want to see good things come to folks like Marisol.

“Any little help will make my kids have a better Christmas,” she continued in her letter to Goodfellows. “Thank you a lot in advance. And I wish you happy holidays.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Be a Goodfellow

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided help for Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season, because of the COVID-19 protocols, the fund is providing the families a holiday meal, complete with a smoked turkey. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visit goodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation.