Mom who lost job after COVID-19 battle asks Goodfellows for help during the holidays

The Goodfellow Fund is providing families a holiday meal.

Rosalva is one of the more than 14.4 million Americans who have contracted the deadly COVID-19 Coronavirus. While she’s one of the fortunate ones whose life was spared, like so many others, the economic aftermath has been overwhelming.

Rosalva lost her job in March after coming down with the virus. She’s has trouble drawing unemployment from a system that has been severely backed up since the outbreak became a pandemic.

And now, with the holidays here, her focus is on finding a way to make them happy for her 7-year-old and 12-year-old daughters. In addition, the older daughter suffers from severe allergies and apnea.

Because of COVID-19 she admits being frightened of sending them to school.

“It’s been really hard on us this year. They have been at home since March doing virtual school,” she said.

As have many families, Rosalva turned to the Goodfellow Fund, the Star-Telegram charity that helps families in need find happiness during the holiday season, and has been doing so for over a century. This year the fund, working with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, is expecting to provide as many as 6,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families. These will include a smoked turkey and four boxes of food, in all approximately 90 pounds of food.

“I am just happy that we’ve been healthy (from COVID), and keeping our family safe has been my priority,” she said. “I just want to give them something for Christmas.”

Be a Goodfellow

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided help for Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season, because of the COVID-19 protocols, the charity is providing the families a holiday meal, complete with a smoked turkey. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visit goodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation.