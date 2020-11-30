Widow thankful for Goodfellows after pandemic forces her into unemployment

Vanessa is a widow blessed with four wonderful children. They are her world. Like most moms, she would do anything to make them happy.

The holidays are exceptionally challenging, however.

“The holidays are a difficult time to provide their wants and gifts, along with the loving emotional support for us all while spending another holiday season without daddy,” she said.

And, like many, 2020 has been especially hard on Vanessa and her family because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was forced into unemployment due to the closing of the elementary school she worked for before the outbreak. Also, this happened while her vehicle needed repairs that exceed her monthly budget.

But Vanessa remains strong and determined that her family will not only endure during the holidays, but find joy in each other. And the Star-Telegram Goodfellow Fund charity is there to help families such as hers by providing holiday cheer and gifts that will brighten these times.

This year the fund, working with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, is expecting to provide as many as 6,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families. These will include a smoked turkey and four boxes of food, in all approximately 90 pounds of food.

“My kiddos love having Mom around more, but the trauma of the pandemic and financial uncertainty will not triumph over us,” she said. “We thank you Goodfellows Fund for all your generous donations our family receives from you this year. A true blessing.”

Be a Goodfellow

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided help and assistance for Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season because of the COVID-19 protocols, the charity is providing families a holiday meal, complete with a smoked turkey. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visit goodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation.