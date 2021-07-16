New bus delivers food, help to these Fort Worth neighborhoods in need

People can select food and meet with caseworkers on a bus that will visit neighborhoods in need. The Resources and Education Delivered (RED) Bus was unveiled Friday by the Fort Worth, Tarrant Area Food Bank and Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation. Tarrant Area Food Bank

People living in low-income neighborhoods in Fort Worth may have more access to food with the creation of a new initiative.

The city of Fort Worth, Tarrant Area Food Bank and Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation unveiled its Resources and Education Delivered (RED) Bus on Friday. The bus will provide education, nutrition resources and healthy food to communities in need.

When the Healthy Tarrant County Collaboration met with community members, they were alerted that healthy food options were not available in Fort Worth’s east and southeast neighborhoods. The 72-square mile area had only three supermarkets, but many gas stations, dollar stores and convenience stores in 2014, according to the 2020 Tarrant County Retail Food Environment Report.

Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, said it is important for the organization to come to communities because many people in high-need areas don’t have access to transportation or know where to find services.

“Our intent is to roll into neighborhoods that are high-need in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in this beautiful bus and enroll community members in important social service programs,” Butner said.

The initiative hopes to serve 5,000 people each month who are low-income; 14.5% of the city’s residents live below the poverty line, according the U.S. Census Bureau.

Yolanda Thompson heard about the RED Bus coming to her neighborhood. She lives in ZIP code 76104, which has a lack grocery stores and health care providers.

“I think it is great,” Thompson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m very thankful that they are coming over to our community and providing it.”

How does the RED Bus work?

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said on Friday that she understands the role the Food Bank plays in the community. Her 19-year-old daughter received help from the agency before she was adopted by Parker’s family.

“The city is better when we partner in the community,” Parker said.

The food bank and the city will work together to identify the areas with the most need based on income and food insecurity data. The mayor said the city knew there was a significant need in ZIP code 76104.

A 2019 study by UT Southwestern found the area had the lowest life expectancy rate in the state. More than 50 residents told the Star-Telegram in a series of reports about their challenges accessing medical care, transportation and food.

The specialty-built vehicle will make multiple stops a day throughout the city. Residents will be connected to benefits like SNAP, Medicaid, and resources that address housing, education and employment needs.

While on the bus, people are able to select pantry items, produce and meat from its shelves and refrigerators. They can sit down with caseworkers to register for services.

Next week, the RED bus will stop at the Ella Mae Shamblee Library, Broadway Baptist Church and Wesley United Community Center.

Parker said the city hopes to address many challenges facing residents throughout the area, including maternal and infant mortality rates. She encourages residents to make her aware of issues that are important to them.

“As your new mayor, call on me,” Parker said. “What are you seeing in Fort Worth that you want to be different? Where do we need additional partnerships?”

Thompson said she hopes additional services like access to mental health counseling will be available for residents.

RED Bus schedule

Visit tafb.org/red-bus/ to see the RED Bus’ schedule.