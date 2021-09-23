A new community center is coming to this Fort Worth north side neighborhood

A rendering of the new Diamond Hill Community Center scheduled to open in 2023. The new center will be 8,000 square feet larger than the old one. City of Fort Worth Park & Recreation Department

The city will break ground Friday on a new Diamond Hill Community Center, which has served the north side neighborhood since the 1950s.

The new 25,000 -square foot community center will be almost 50% larger than its predecessor. It will include a gymnasium, boxing gym, teaching kitchen, fitness center, meeting spaces, game room and computer lab. The groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 1701 NE 36th St.

Roxanne Martinez, president of the Diamond Hill North Side Youth Association, said the community has outgrown the nearly 70-year-old building. Her children’s after school program has shared space with residents working out in the center’s multi-purpose room, she said.

She called the center “the hub of the community,” and the only option in the area with affordable quality child care.

“I don’t know what parents would do if we didn’t have that resource,” Martinez said.

District 2 city council member Carlos Flores praised the city staff for the project during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The center was a warming station during February’s winter storm and as a COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution site.

Martinez said the community’s familiarity with the center helped break through vaccine hesitancy. She said appointments quickly filled up with next to no one missing their shots.

The current community center will be demolished upon the completion of the new center in 2023. Construction is being funded by a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the 2018 bond program.

Ciara McCarthy contributed to this report.