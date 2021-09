A 2-year-old child drowned Monday after falling into a backyard pool, Fort Worth police said.

A 2-year-old child died after falling into a neighbor’s backyard pool Monday afternoon in far north Fort Worth, police said.

KTVT-TV reported Monday that the child walked into a back yard around 3:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wyndrook and fell into a pool.

Police said the child was transported to the hospital but died.