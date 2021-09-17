Van rolls over trapping passengers near Morningside Elementary School Friday morning

MedStar paramedics were at the scene addressing injuries from the crash victims. Star-Telegram archives

The Fort Worth Fire Department and five MedStar units responded to a major accident involving a rolled over van Friday morning at the intersection of Evans Avenue and East Jessamine Street.

The rolled over van trapped some passengers inside and the fire department was on scene to take them out. A MedStar representative said three patients had serious injuries and six had minor injuries.

Major Accident with entrapment. Evans/E Jessamine. Crews on scene working to extricate multiple patients. Reported multiple with serious injuries. Use I35 service road as alt route. — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) September 17, 2021

Further details of the crash are not known at this time.