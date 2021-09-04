City Center Fort Worth towers to dim lighting for fall bird migration

The Bank of America and Wells Fargo towers, catty corner to each other on East 2nd Street, will dim non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Courtesy: Wendell "Stretch" Clendennen

The City of Fort Worth, Keep Fort Worth Beautiful and City Center Fort Worth are teaming up to dim city lights during the fall bird migration period starting Sunday.

From Sept. 5th to Oct. 29th, the Bank of America and Wells Fargo towers, catty corner to each other on East 2nd Street, will dim non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

One in every four birds migrating through the United States pass through Texas in the fall, which makes up around a billion birds, according to a news release from City Center Fort Worth.

Dimming lights helps the birds navigate more easily and prevents them from colliding into buildings, according to the release.