Fort Worth ‘I’m guilty.’ Glen McCurley admits to killing Carla Walker in police interview August 23, 2021 08:44 PM

Glen McCurley, 78, says he raped and killed 17-year-old Carla Walker during a 2020 Fort Worth police interview played during his trial on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Walker was abducted and sexually assaulted 47 years ago.