Nonprofits are asking for volunteers, donations to help refugees fleeing Afghanistan

American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan in 2017. Nonprofits are preparing to help refugees relocating to the United States. Associated Press file photo

Fort Worth is among the cities throughout the United States preparing to welcome hundreds of refugees who are fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban took control.

Refugee Services of Texas said in a statement that during the coming weeks, as many as 30,000 refugees from Afghanistan will arrive in the United States, and that many will be temporarily housed at Fort Bliss in El Paso before they are settled throughout the country.

Russell Smith, CEO of Refugee Services of Texas, said Afghan nationals who cooperated with the U.S. military are in a highly volatile and dangerous situation as the Taliban overruns the country.

“We have an obligation as Americans to support those who gave everything to help our nation, and we must act now to ensure these refugees are evacuated and transported to safety,” Smith said.

Refugee Services reported that they anticipate settling 324 refugees in Fort Worth and other cities throughout Texas. According to the news release, the Afghan refugees applied for special immigrant visas, and will have health screenings and undergo security background checks.

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service is also assisting with settling Afghan refugees in Fort Worth and other cities in Texas.

Volunteers are also needed to help the refugees settle into their new homes, along with preparing meals and picking up at the airport. Tutors and mentors are also welcome.