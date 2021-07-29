42-year-old gunman who was stoned to death identified as Fort Worth man, officials say

A gunman accused of shooting to death a man at an early morning gathering before he was stoned to death by a crowd has been identified as a 42-year-old Fort Worth man, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Thursday.

The man was Miguel Chavez who listed his address as northeast Fort Worth, according to the website. He was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m. Monday on a driveway. A ruling on his death is pending.

But Fort Worth police said Chavez died after a group of people hit him multiple times with landscaping bricks on Shiloh Drive.

The medical examiner’s website also identified the victim Chavez was accused of shooting to death. He was Joel Pocasangre Garay, 36, whose hometown was not listed. He died from a gunshot wound to his chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

Garay was found in a front yard of a home on Shiloh Drive, according to the website. He was pronounced at 1:14 a.m. Monday.

The gunman also wounded three other people at the gathering. They were taken to a local hospital after the Monday morning shooting, but their conditions were not available on Thursday.

Authorities have not released any information on how many people attacked the gunman or how many were at the gathering.

“No charges have been filed,” said Fort Worth Officer Tracy Carter, a police department spokesman, in a Thursday email. “This could change based on the investigation.”

Fort Worth police said that a shooting erupted after a disturbance between a group of people who knew each other.

Fort Worth police said the shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday after a fight broke out at a small gathering in the backyard of a home on Shiloh Drive in the Como neighborhood.

A man attending the party became upset and left, but he returned with another person, police said. They went to the backyard and argued with several people.

The man shot at least one person in the backyard, and fled as other party-goers chased the shooter, police said.

The shooter turned and fired at the group, but other people picked up concrete landscaping bricks and hurled them at the shooter, police said.

At some point, the shooter was caught by the group, and either fell or was taken down by the group. The shooter continued shooting, striking at least at least three others, authorities said.

The gunman was struck multiple times with at least one landscaping brick and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.