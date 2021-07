Funeral Mass scheduled for Dee Jennings, president of Black Chamber of Commerce

Devoyd Jennings is president and CEO of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce.

A visitation and funeral Mass has been scheduled for this weekend for Devoyd “Dee” Jennings, the president and CEO of the Fort Worth Metro Black Chamber of Commerce.

Jennings died Saturday at 73.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Emerald Hills Funeral Home at 500 Kennedale Sublett Road, Kennedale. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 West Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. Burial is at Emerald Hills Memorial Park.