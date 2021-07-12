Officials postpone huge Fort Worth animal adoption event because of distemper outbreak

A highly contagious and serious disease that targets puppies and dogs is forcing officials with the Humane Society of North Texas and the Fort Worth Animal Shelter to postpone the July MEGA Adoption event in Fort Worth.

At the same time, humane society officials are asking for donations to help pay for the cost of a distemper test, which are $105 each. In addition, officials need blankets and towels to help staff members care for the dogs.

Humane society officials have isolated more than 350 dogs in the organization’s shelter or foster care that may have been exposed to dogs testing positive for distemper. The disease is caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory , gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs.

The Fort Worth adoption event was scheduled for July 24 and July 25 at Will Rogers Memorial Center, but officials have postponed and they will reschedule it.

“This is not isolated to puppies only,” said Cassie Davidson, director of communications with HSNT, in a news release. “We have confirmed cases in adult dogs (some are seniors) which is heartbreaking. This is preventable if dogs were vaccinated.”

About 20 to 25 dogs at the humane society that were vaccinated before the outbreak are being moved to the Keller Regional Adoption Center.

The Humane Society of North Texas has closed intake of all animals until further notice.

But residents can still adopt cats and other small animals because they are not at risk of becoming ill from the virus. HSNT’s Saxe-Forte (Fort Worth), Benbrook Waggin’Tails, Keller Regional, and Keller Welcome Home locations have cats, kittens, and small animals available for adoption. HSNT will also continue to adopt cats at the PetSmart Ridgmar, PetSmart Montgomery Plaza, PetSmart Bryant Irvin, and PetSmart Lake Worth locations. Scheduled offsite adoption events at local PetSmart and Petco stores will continue with cat, kitten, and small animal adoptions only. Additionally, HSNT’s Clinic will remain open to the public as it is located in a separate building with separate staff, and has no interaction with HSNT’s shelter dogs.

“Please pray or send well wishes for our teams, our veterinarians, our pets,” Davidson said. “Our staff is devastated. We are beside ourselves and weary.”

Anyone with questions should call the HSNT at 817-332-4768 or your local veterinarian.