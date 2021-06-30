PETA plans action to memorialize 50 cows killed in Fort Worth trailer crash

A trailer filled with cows went off the road on Loop 820 near Team Ranch Road at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. Fort Worth Fire Department

PETA plans to place a billboard in Fort Worth to memorialize 50 cows that died when the truck carrying them crashed, the animal welfare group announced Wednesday.

On Sunday, a trailer carrying about 70 to 80 cows crashed on West Loop 820 near Team Ranch Road. Firefighter crews and other groups worked to wrangle the animals and were able to save about 20 of them.

PETA will put a billboard up in that spot proclaiming, “See the Individual. Go Vegan.”

“Cows died in terror and agony as a result of this crash, and the traumatized survivors were rounded up and likely hauled off so that their throats could be slit and their bodies carved up for food,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a press release. “PETA’s ad encourages anyone disturbed by the thought of animals suffering on the roadside or under the slaughterhouse knife to go vegan.”

PETA said that cows in the meat industry are often confined to “cramped, filthy feedlots without protection from the elements.”

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, about 80 cows were inside the 18-wheeler.

The National Beef Quality Assurance Guide, recommends no more than 52 cattle are loaded into a trailer at one time, and that’s only if the cattle each weigh about 400 pounds — the lowest end of the average weight spectrum.

The driver reported a malfunction in the steering mechanism caused the crash, Fort Worth police said Monday.