Worried about seeing an alligator at a Fort Worth-area lake? What to do if you spot one

An alligator suns on the boardwalk in the Fort Worth Nature Center wildlife preserve on Lake Worth. instagram.com/jimmyjamesjrphotography

There have been some recent alligator sightings in Fort Worth. Why? It is mating season. Here are some tips on what to do if you see a gator, and how to avoid an an encounter in the first place.

Official city advice on what to do if you see a gator:

Never feed alligators.

Avoid swimming and other water activities in areas with large alligators.

Swim only during daylight hours.

Do not dispose of fish scraps in the water.

Closely supervise small children in and around water.

Do not allow pets to swim, exercise or drink in waters where alligators may be found.

If you hear an alligator hiss, move away. You are too close.

While alligators have been seen in Lake Worth and Eagle Mountain Lake, this does not mean people cannot go swimming in them, said Rob Denkhaus, nature center manager at Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge. He said it means people just need to be more aware of the environment and not go swimming in the evening or at night when the water is still.

When there is a lot of activity in the water, the gators will hide, especially during daylight hours, Denkhaus said.

So, there is really no need to worry about visiting Fort Worth lakes over the Fourth of July weekend. Chances are, you won’t see a gator.

“Out of sight and out of mind,” Denkhaus said.

More gators are being seen right now because it is mating season and high water levels in lakes has made it easier for the gators to spread out.

Denkhaus said a key thing to know is that while there have been gators in North Texas for centuries, there has never been an incident involving a gator on Lake Worth or any other North Texas lake.

More advice from the city:

To report alligator sightings, please call the Fort Worth City’s Marshal Office at Lake Worth at 817-238-9090.

To report an alligator that poses a threat to human safety, please call the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district office weekdays at 817-831-3128 or after hours and weekends at 1-800-792-4263.

For additional alligator information, please call the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge at 817-392-7410.