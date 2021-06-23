Ann Koonsman, longtime leader of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, has died

Ann Koonsman, longtime leader of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, died Monday.

Ann Koonsman, longtime president and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, died Monday after “siginficant health challenges,” the symphony announced Wednesday.

Koonsman was served as president and CEO from 2006 to 2011, following a brief retirement from her role as executive director, a role she held from 1980 to 2004. She had also served as a violinist and vice president of development.

Under her leadership, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s fundraising efforts opened doors for the orchestra to perform international tours and produce recordings, according to the release.

Mercedes T. Bass, chairperson of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra board, said the orchestra is grateful for the work she did.

“We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our beloved Ann Koonsman,” Bass said in the release. “As everyone knows, she was the best president the FWSO had.”