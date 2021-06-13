Ambulance knocked over in Fort Worth car crash while on the way to call, MedStar says

An ambulance was knocked over during a crash at the intersection of Hemphill and I-820 in Fort Worth on Sunday. The MedStar crew and driver of the other car had minor injuries. Provided

A car crashed into an ambulance in Fort Worth on Sunday as the ambulance drove through an intersection on the way to a call, MedStar officials said.

A MedStar unit was responding to an emergency call with its lights and sirens on when a car hit it in the intersection of Hemphill Street and Loop 820, MedStar said.

The crash knocked the ambulance onto its side. The three MedStar crew members inside had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by another MedStar crew. The driver of the car also had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

“This is a good reminder of the need to be continuously aware of emergency vehicles and the dangers of red light and siren responses,” a MedStar spokesman said.