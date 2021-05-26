Heavy rains cause sewage spills in Fort Worth, including 275,000 gallons at Stockyards

About 275,500 gallons of sewer overflow spilled at the Fort Worth Stockyards on Tuesday. At least six causes of sewage overflow caused by heavy rainfall have been reported in Fort Worth over the last two days. Jack Howland

Heavy rains have caused sewage overflows in six locations across Fort Worth the last two days, including a 275,000-gallon spill near the Stockyards.

But the city’s drinking water is not affected by the overflows, and contaminated bodies of water that are sources for drinking water, such as Lake Arlington, are always treated before being used.

The city’s water department reported on four ongoing spills Tuesday. Three of them — at 7096 Enterprise Ave., 11801 Hemphill St. and 6711 Oak Crest Dr. — are spilling about 200 gallons per minute. The overflow at 1500 S. University Dr. is spilling about 500 gallons per minute.

On Tuesday, the city reported an overflow at 5600 Kaltenbrun Road that produced about 2,450 gallons of overflow and discharged into lake Arlington.

The most recent spill occurred at 106 E. Exchange Ave, near White Elephant Saloon at the Stockyards. The spill began Tuesday afternoon and ended Wednesday morning and resulted in about 275,500 gallons of overflow.

Mary Gugliuzza, communications coordinator for the Fort Worth Water Department, said more spills could occur as rain continues to hit North Texas.

Rainwater enters the sewage system through cracks in the city’s lines or through cracks in private plumbing lines and usually comes out of manholes as combination or rainwater and sewage, Gugliuzza said.

But Gugliuzza said residents should still avoid waste material and water in the area that was potentially affected by the spill.

Residents can report sewage overflows to the water department by calling 817-392-4477.