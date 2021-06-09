More than 20,000 Tarrant County children have received COVID-19 vaccine

More than 20,000 Tarrant County children have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, almost a month since the the FDA authorized the shots for 12- to 15-year-olds.

Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County public health director, said these numbers show a decent turnout. About 100,000 children in the county are in that age group. More than 2,400 children are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Our message to the parents is do not hesitate. Get your child vaccinated,” he said. “Especially when schools are closed right now for the summer.”

Brian Murnahan, Tarrant County Public Health spokesperson, said the county and its partners have worked with multiple organizations, health care providers and school districts to help boost distribution efforts.

Nearly 1,800 doses were administered in May at Fort Worth school district events for students, parents and employees, district spokesperson Clint Bond said. Arlington and Castleberry were among the local school districts with smiliar events, Murnahan said.

As these event became available, some residents have expressed their opposition.

Arlington resident Kelly Burke said he believes vaccinations efforts are unnecessary since children have been less affected by COVID-19 compared to adults.

But residents at district distribution events were eager to see their teens vaccinated.

Fort Worth resident Luz Maria Torres got her two daughters, Alexia and Michelle, vaccinated at the Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School vaccination event on May 20.







She said it was easier for them to get the vaccine so close to their home.

“We haven’t personally heard of anything happening to anyone who has gotten the vaccine,” she said. “But we do have acquaintance who have died of COVID. That we have seen.”