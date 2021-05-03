Fort Worth

Sprinklers burst at downtown Fort Worth high-rise, fire crews work to remove water

The sprinkler system dumped water at the Tower at 500 Throckmorton Street, the Fort Worth Fire Department said.
The sprinkler system dumped water at the Tower at 500 Throckmorton Street, the Fort Worth Fire Department said. Denise Harris Provided

Fire crews sloshed through water after a sprinkler system malfunctioned Monday evening at a high-rise in downtown Fort Worth.

The sprinkler system dumped water at the Tower at 500 Throckmorton St., the Fort Worth Fire Department said. Multiple firetrucks and crews responded from 6:30 p.m. and into the late evening to try and remove the water.

Some of the rooms at the complex were damaged, a resident said.

Photos and videos provided to the Star-Telegram showed water flowing down stairwells and through hallways at the 35-story luxury condo building.

Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
