Sprinklers burst at downtown Fort Worth high-rise, fire crews work to remove water

Fire crews sloshed through water after a sprinkler system malfunctioned Monday evening at a high-rise in downtown Fort Worth.

The sprinkler system dumped water at the Tower at 500 Throckmorton St., the Fort Worth Fire Department said. Multiple firetrucks and crews responded from 6:30 p.m. and into the late evening to try and remove the water.

Some of the rooms at the complex were damaged, a resident said.

Photos and videos provided to the Star-Telegram showed water flowing down stairwells and through hallways at the 35-story luxury condo building.