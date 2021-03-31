2 killed, 2 seriously injured in 2-car crash in southeast Fort Worth, authorities say

Two people were killed and two were seriously injured in a two-car crash in southeast Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, according to MedStar and police.

The crash was reported around 11:10 a.m. at East Berry and Campbell Streets, according to Matt Zavadsky, a MedStar spokesman. An adult man was pronounced dead on the scene and a child was in critical condition, he said.

Two adult men also suffered serious injuries.

Police determined there were two confirmed fatalities, both of whom were in the same vehicle, according to Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a department spokesman. Two people in another vehicle were taken to a hospital.

Pollozani didn’t immediately respond to a question asking if the child was the second deceased person.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the crash.

Traffic investigators are looking into the incident. It’s too early, Pollozani said, for police to say if there will be any charges in connection to the incident.

An aerial photo from WFAA-TV, a Star-Telegram media partner, shows two smashed cars, with pieces of metal and glass in the road.