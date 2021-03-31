Tarrant County medical examiner fired after issues found with autopsies in 27 cases

A medical examiner who missed a bullet during the autopsy of a homicide case in September has been fired as an audit of his autopsy cases from 2020 found errors in 27 cases, according to a letter from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office that was sent to attorneys whose cases were affected.

Dr. Marc Krouse, Tarrant County’s chief deputy medical examiner, was suspended from doing autopsies in homicide cases in November. In March, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram identified at least 40 homicide cases from 2019 to 2020 that Krouse had been involved in. The newspaper found that Krouse performed the autopsies in at least six of those cases.

The case that began the review involved the shooting death of 19-year-old Alfredo Olivares, whose body had to be exhumed because Krouse had missed a bullet during the autopsy, according to court documents.

The second autopsy revealed several “major and minor” issues with the first, according to the district attorney’s letter, which was obtained by the Star-Telegram.

In the other 41 cases, the audit found descriptive errors and omissions in Krouse’s work.

“In most cases, these did not necessarily impact the assignment of cause or the manner of death, the reports left questions unanswered and demonstrated lack of due diligence,” according to the letter.

For instance, in one case where a man was stabbed and set on fire, Krouse failed to identify some wounds as defensive and failed to clearly determine if the man was stabbed first.

Krouse has been a deputy medical examiner since 1981, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office said.