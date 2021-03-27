Boy, 8, accidentally shoots himself in the leg in uncle’s Fort Worth home, police say

An 8-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg in his uncle’s Fort Worth, TX home Saturday morning, police said. He will survive.

The boy’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Afton Road around 11 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller’s nephew was shot, the call log indicates.

Police determined the 8-year-old had gone to his uncle’s home and found a gun, the department said. He then accidentally shot himself in the leg.

MedStar responded to the home, the call log indicates.

Detectives from the gun violence and crimes against children unit are investigating the incident, police said.

A police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a question on Saturday about if the uncle or any adults will face charges.