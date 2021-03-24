17-year-old shot as he, others walked down a Fort Worth street, police say

A 17-year-old was shot and seriously wounded early Wednesday as he walked down a Fort Worth street, police said.

Three others who with the teen were not injured in the shooting.

The teen was shot in the upper body and was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting call shortly after 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Vela Lane.

Witnesses said the teen and three others were walking when a gunman opened fire on them.

The three with the teen fled the scene and officers could not locate them.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

A search continued on Wednesday for the gunman.