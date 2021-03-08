Nolan Catholic administrators did little to stop racist group chat, alumni say in letter

A letter signed by 38 Nolan Catholic alumni calls for Bishop Michael Olson to properly investigate members of the Nolan Catholic High School’s junior varsity baseball team for using racist language and to investigate one member for posting racist material on his social media page.

The letter, obtained by the Star-Telegram, was sent on Monday to principals Leah Rios and Cindy Jung and Bishop Michael Olson. It said a member of the team posted in a group chat a selfie of himself and a picture of Martin Luther King Jr. with the caption “Happy (n-word) Month.”

The selfie was posted during Black History Month.

On Monday afternoon, an official at Nolan Catholic High School referred all questions to the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth.

The Diocese provided this statement from Bishop Michael Olson:

“Racism is an individual and social sin. Words and acts of racism are incompatible with the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the ministry of the Church. Such actions perpetuate injustice. Children and young people who speak words and commit acts of racism require correction, education, and formation for our individual and social conversion. If attitudes of racism are tolerated or encouraged, the safety of the educational environment is damaged. I am confident that the administration, the faculty, parents, and young adults of Nolan Catholic High School will collaborate in doing their part to bringing our society to conversion to faith and right reason by correcting, teaching, and being formed in accord with the fullness of the Gospel.”

Nolan Catholic school officials sent letter to parents on Monday, saying, “We have responded to each situation promptly and individually addressed each of the families and students involved with gradual and due process resulting in punitive and corrective measures for the students most directly involved.”

School officials planned to implement additional diversity training at the school.

The alumni letter states that the same students have used the racist term during the group chat conversations, which was reported to the school.

“When this was brought to the attention of the administration and coaches, there were little-to-no consequences for the offenders,” according to the letter from the alumni. “This type of blatant racism cannot be tolerated.”

Furthermore, the alumni letter states that there is only one Black member of the baseball team. When his parents, who are also Nolan alumni, brought the harassment to the administration’s attention, the letter says they were asked to help their son “move past” the incidents.

“The offenders received nothing more than a few weeks of virtual school,” according to the letter. “Notably, the offenders are still on the JV baseball team and are back at school.”

The alumni say students have been silenced by the administration from discussing current issues related to racism.

“The administration missed important teachable moments with these students and an opportunity to support and step up for a student who had to silently suffer his teammates’ racism,” the alumni wrote.

The alumni call on the diocese to condemn racist actions happening at the school. They would also like to the school to:

▪ Review and revise the code of conduct to include racist or bigoted bullying as zero-tolerance policies.

▪ Create a clear plan of action for discipline of students who violate those policies.

▪ Include anti-racism texts into the curriculum at all grade levels.

▪ Make diversity and inclusion a priority and create learning opportunities related to inclusion.

▪ Encourage discussion among students related to experience of persons of color.

There were six pages of signatures.