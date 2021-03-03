Man killed in car crash identified as 21-year-old from Fort Worth, authorities say

A young man killed early Monday in a traffic crash on a Fort Worth street has been identified as a 21-year-old Fort Worth resident, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Mier was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to the website.

No other injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash on Miller Avenue.

Fort Worth police responded to the call about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Miller Avenue.

Mier was driving south when for an unknown reason the car swerved off the street and collided with a concrete pole in a parking lot, police said.

On impact, Mier was thrown out of the car and onto the street, according to Fort Worth police reports.