Second Fort Worth police officer fired for ‘racially insensitive’ social media post

The Fort Worth Police Department fired an officer Monday for making a “racially insensitive” social media post, according to the police department.

The officer is the fourth person to be fired by Chief Neil Noakes since February.

On Feb. 5, another officer found the social media post by Officer Kelly Kujawski, according to a news release. Internal Affairs investigated and Noakes reviewed the findings of the investigation. He and the chain of command determined Kujawski violated general orders and brought unfavorable criticism upon the department.

She was fired on Monday for violating the department’s social media policy. The press release did not specify what Kujawski posted on social media.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner,” the department said in the news release. “Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard.”

On Feb. 9, Officer Chadwick Hughes was fired after the department said he made racially insensitive social media posts. Also in early February, police lieutenant Gary Hawley was fired after his arrest on suspicion of driving drunk in December, and Officer Scott Smith was fired after his arrest in a theft that happened in Crowley on Dec. 14, the department said.