The ice and snow is finally melting in Fort Worth. When will mail be delivered?

The ice and snow is finally melting in Fort Worth, which leaves many residents wondering when their mail will finally be delivered.

Some Fort Worth residents have reported not receiving mail since last week, before a winter storm of historic proportions struck Dallas-Fort Worth, forcing mail carriers (and just about everybody else) off the region’s roads.

Carol Hunt, spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Service in the Fort Worth area, said the mail sorting stations that provide Tarrant County’s residential mail service were back up and running Thursday. Much of Fort Worth’s residential mail comes from a regional center in Coppell, while the large facility on Mark IV Parkway in Fort Worth handles large amounts of Priority Mail.

Even though the postal workers are out doing their jobs, many residents may not have yet received any mail, because carriers were still dealing with icy roads and difficulty navigating city streets, Hunt said.

The mail could run behind schedule for a day or two, although the North Texas region appeared headed for a warmup, with a high of 37 degrees in the forecast for Friday and an evenly balmier 45 degrees on the horizon for Saturday.

“The only thing I can tell you,” Hunt said, “is to be patient.”

The postal service on Thursday announced that the Dallas Main Post Office at 401 Tom Landry Hwy. (Interstate 30) had re-opened.

Hunt encouraged residents to check the postal service’s newsroom website for information on post office openings in their neighborhood.

The Dallas-Fort Worth region has endured eight days of difficulty fueled by Mother Nature, beginning with a 133-car pileup that killed six people on an icy stretch of Interstate 35W in Fort Worth on Feb. 11.

Following that tragedy, the region fell into a week-long pattern of snow and subfreezing temperatures. Hundreds of thousands of residents were trapped in homes with no electrical power, and with water than couldn’t be consumed before boiling.