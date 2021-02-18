Weather causes emergency blood shortage in Fort Worth area, prompting call for help

Health officials asked people to donate blood if they can due to an emergency shortage caused by severe winter weather in Texas. Star-Telegram archives

Health officials are asking people to donate blood if they can after severe winter weather caused a supply shortage in the Fort Worth area.

The blood supply has been crippled nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter storm, Carter BloodCare said in a press release.

Carter Bloodcare, one of the largest blood programs in Texas, said the “grim result” of the weather developments was volunteers becoming the sole providers of essential blood transfusions for patients.

“Nationwide, the blood supply is crippled,” said Veronica Moore, vice president of organizational relations, in the press release. “We have struggled daily to meet hospital demands for patients throughout the pandemic, but the effects of this winter storm amplify an already insufficient supply.”

For those who can give blood safely and are able to travel, donation centers can be found on the center’s website at carterbloodcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but people can also text

The blood center urged people to visit its website for updated information or 800-366-2834 for appointments.