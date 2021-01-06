Woman, 80, dies after she is pulled from east Fort Worth house fire, authorities say

An 80-year-old woman died Wednesday after firefighters pulled her from a house fire in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

Mary Pena lived at the house in the 900 block of Winnie Street where the fire erupted, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which did not on Wednesday night report the cause or manner of her death.

Fort Worth firefighters arrived about 7 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the one-story house. Pena was in a bedroom. She died about 8 a.m. at a hospital.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, a fire department spokesman said.