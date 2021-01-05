Fort Worth philathropist Nick Martin, known for humility and integrity, dies at 96

Fort Worth philanthropist and businessman Nick Martin died New Year’s Day at 96.

It is hard to miss evidence of Nicholas Martin’s legacy in Fort Worth.

From Fort Worth Country Day and Texas Wesleyan University to the North Texas Community Foundation and Baylor Scott & White, Martin and his wife, Louella, contributed millions of dollars to causes and institutions in Fort Worth.

The 96-year-old businessman, philanthropist and World War II veteran died New Year’s Day in his sleep.

Compassion and generosity were hallmarks of Martin’s personality, said his daughter Cindy Adams. Even before he found financial success, Martin looked for ways to give and instilled the value of integrity and kindness in his children, she said, adding that “he taught us by how he lived.”

”He always felt that we were very lucky. He felt that if you worked hard or if you were just lucky then it was our duty to share what we had and help people less fortunate,” she said. “He did it his whole life.”

That has certainly been true in Fort Worth.

After Martin moved here in 1977, the same year he married Louella, he worked at number of ventures and found significant success.

“Nick was my best friend and soulmate,” Louella Martin said.

Nicholas Martin was principal at Martin Land & Investments. Originally from a Detroit suburb, he he went into business with Fort Worth businessman and then-Rangers owner Brad Corbett in the late 1960s. Together they owned Robintech, a manufacturer of plastic pipe used in the oil industry. Martin also formed Mastershield, a vinyl siding company, which he later sold, Adams said.

Martin also become a part owner of the Texas Rangers in 1974.

Along the way, he looked for ways to improve the community.

The couple’s names are everywhere around town, said Rose Bradshaw, president and CEO of the North Texas Community Foundation. The foundation began helping the Martins with philanthropic goals in the 1980s, she said, adding that Martin had “big ideas.” Martin served on the foundation’s board from 1997 to 2002 and was chairman from 2001 to 2002.

He became one of the major funders of the Boys and Girls Club in Polytechnic, though his involvement with the organization predates his financial success. He had volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club in the Detroit area as a young man. He provided funding for nearly 20 scholarships for Boys and Girls Club members to attend college.

The couple also provided major gifts to Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, where a tower is named after them. Campus centers at Fort Worth Country Day and Texas Wesleyan also bear their names.

Even with his business and philanthropic success, Martin remained humble, Bradshaw said.

“He didn’t wear his philanthropy or his prestige or position on his sleeve,” she said. “If you were the bus boy or the CEO he would speak to you and treat you the same way.”

At Texas Wesleyan, the Nick and Lou Martin Center is a centerpiece of campus life. The school’s performing art center is also named for him.

“Nick was a kind and generous friend,” Texas Wesleyan President Fred Slabach said in a statement. “His invaluable impact on Texas Wesleyan University to support students in their pursuit of higher education will continue to transform lives for generations to come.”

Eric Lombardi, head of school at Fort Worth Country Day, vividly remembers meeting Martin at an event for one of his grandchildren shortly after he joined Country Day in 2013. He said he was struck by Martin’s persistent smile and eagerness to celebrate his grandchildren.

Fort Worth Country Day has benefited from the Martins’ generosity, Lombardi said. The Lou and Nick Martin Campus Center, a 2,200 square foot multi-purpose building, is a hub for school activities.

“I just always found him to be a gentle, good soul who loved celebrating kids and doing things for kids, particularly his own kids and grandkids,” Lombardi said. “I was grateful for the time I had with him.”

Martin saw combat during World War II in Europe where he served as a sergeant in the 94th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army.

Martin has four children and three step-children, Adams said. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

“He was always all about family,” Adams said.

Funeral arrangements have not been made public.