Fort Worth MedStar crews see increased New Year’s Eve calls for assaults, gunshots

MedStar ambulance crews responded to a record 247 calls ranging from assaults, crashes and gunshots on New Year’s Eve.

The volume of calls represents an 11.3% increase from last year, according to a MedStar spokesperson. Crews responded to calls between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., which averaged out to 21 calls an hour.

These are the highlights from the calls received:

Assaults: 10

Cardiac arrests: 3

Cold exposure: 3

Gunshot/stabbing: 2

Crashes: 43 with four being rollovers

An increase in calls this New Years’ Eve could have been because people have been eager to get out and that can create higher chances for accidents or incidents to occur, said Matt Zavadsky, a spokesperson for MedStar. It’s been a long year and people seem to be tired of staying inside because of COVID-19.

Weather also played a role in the high number of car crashes, Zavadsky said. Fort Worth saw rain and cloudy weather for most of New Year’s Eve.