Body of man found in Parker County as search continues for killer in North Texas

A massive manhunt was underway in North Texas on Wednesday for a Jacksboro man accused of dumping a body in Parker County and assaulting a deputy.

The body of a man was found Tuesday night on McDaniel Road near Cresson in Parker County, according to KXAS-TV.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

Officials with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Daryl Ray Johnson, 30, of Jacksboro.

As of Wednesday morning, Johnson had not been taken into custody.

“Any wanted persons should be considered dangerous and should not be confronted for any reason,” said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler in a Tuesday news release. “We urge the public to contact our agency immediately if the suspect is seen.”

The incident began early Tuesday when when a caller reported that there was a body in a travel trailer in the 1000 block of County Road 805 in Johnson County, according to KXAS-TV.

The owner of the trailer checked and found the trailer empty, but there was blood, authorities said.

The owner and the witness told authorities that Johnson was staying in the trailer along with a 26-year-old man, according to KXAS-TV. Authorities believe that man could be the victim found in Parker County.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office tracked Johnson to a location in Hudson Oaks shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The deputies attempted to get Johnson out of a vehicle, but Johnson drove away, knocking down a deputy who suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle was later found in the parking lot of the Hudson Oaks H-E-B.

The body of the man was found about 8 p.m. in Parker County.

Johnson was on foot and last seen between No Oakridge and Farm Market Road 730, south of Mary Martin Elementary School in Weatherford.

Johnson is described as about 6-foot with red hair. He was wearing baggy jeans, dirty tennis shoes and a black hoodie.