Fort Worth plans to move City Hall to one of downtown’s most well known buildings.

One of downtown Fort Worth’s most iconic and largely vacant buildings, the former Pier 1 Imports headquarters, will likely soon have a new tenant.

The city of Fort Worth plans to buy the building for use as a new City Hall.

City Manager David Cooke and Mayor Betsy Price announced Wednesday a plan to buy the 20-story tower on the western edge of downtown. A price was not disclosed in a news release.

The move is part of a plan that’s been in the works for more than a year to modernize and consolidate the city’s office buildings, and opens the door for significant changes to downtown Fort Worth.

The building is on the eastern bank of the Trinity River at 100 Energy Way.

The building was constructed in 2004 to house Pier 1’s headquarters. It has changed hands multiple times and was the North Texas headquarters of Chesapeake Energy during the Barnett Shale natural gas boom of the 2000s.

Cooke first floated the idea of consolidating or selling some of the city’s 11 downtown properties last year.

The original plan was to build a new City Hall next to the current location, but the plan to buy the Pier 1 building will cost less and can be implemented more quickly, while reducing operating expenses and eliminating annual payments for leased facilities, according to a news release.

“As we have begun to plan for the renovation of City Hall, the cost savings provided by the purchase of this building is simply too significant to pass up,” Price said in a news release. “This is a prudent financial decision, and I am proud of the City of Fort Worth’s fiscal responsibility, forward thinking and strategic investment.”

Cost estimates for construction of a new municipal complex were more than $200 million, according to the release. The purchase of the Pier 1 building will result in savings in the “tens of millions,” the release said.

