Three Fort Worth officers to be recognized for life-saving actions after shooting

Three patrol officers will be presented Lifesaver Awards on Wednesday afternoon for their actions that saved the lives of two shooting victims last month in a Fort Worth neighborhood.

MedStar crews who responded to the call will present the awards to the officers at 4 p.m. Wednesday at MedStar, 2900 Alta Mere Drive in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police officers Claudia Alfaro, Chelsey Newsom and Jessica Morgan will be recognized in the presentation.

MedStar officials gave this brief account of the incident:

At about 1 a.m. on Oct. 19, Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call on Meadowbrook Drive.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alfaro arrived first and found two shooting victims. One victim had been shot in the neck and the officer began applying pressure to the gunshot wound until MedStar crews arrived.

Newsom and Morgan arrived on the scene, and began treating the second victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound to her upper left thigh. The bullet traveled through her leg and lodged in her right upper thigh. The officers applied tourniquets to both of the victims’ legs to stop the bleeding until another MedStar crew arrived.

MedStar officials said the officers’ immediate actions were critical in saving the lives of the two victims.