Miranda Lambert among Fort Worth’s National Cowgirl Hall of Fame 2021 inductee class

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame on Tuesday released the names of the five members of its 2021 class.

The members of the class, who are to be inducted at a luncheon on April 27 at Dickies Arena, are Pop Chalee, Lari Dee Guy, Kathryn Kusner, Lavonna “Shorty” Koger and Miranda Lambert.

The Fort Worth museum and hall of fame described the members of its 45th class in a statement:

Pop Chalee, an artist who died in 1993, is known for her two-dimensional, traditional style of Native American painting with stylized depictions of forest scenes and wildlife. Chalee’s paintings are in many permanent collections, including at the Gilcrease Museum, the Heard Museum and the Millicent Rogers Museum.

Lari Dee Guy is an eight-time Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world champion and is the winningest female roper in the world. In 2013, Guy launched the Rope Like A Girl campaign to help motivate girls and women in roping and travels the world to teach.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kathryn Kusner is an American equestrian and Olympic medalist in show jumping. She was one of the first women who rode for the United States Equestrian Team and the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in equestrian competition.

Lavonna “Shorty” Koger is an Oklahoma native with about 40 years of experience in the restoration, fitting, sewing and design of cowboy hats. She started in 1990 Shorty’s Caboy Hattery, one of the few entirely woman-owned and operated custom hatteries in the United States.

Miranda Lambert is a country music singer and songwriter who started her career in Texas bars and released her self-titled debut album independently in 2001. She was signed later by Sony Music Entertainment and has released seven albums.