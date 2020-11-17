Masks included in Thanksgiving food boxes giveaway in Fort Worth, while supplies last

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping the Community Food Bank from handing out Thanksgiving turkey food boxes.

But the virus has caused a change as to the organization’s holiday hours because they will be closed Thanksgiving week.

So amid the pandemic, volunteers began distributing the holiday food boxes this week complete with all the trimmings — even masks and anti-bacterial wipes while supplies last.

The Community Food Bank has registered 3,900 families for the free turkey food boxes, which volunteers began passing out on Monday for those families who registered.

It continued on Tuesday.

“Hunger existed long before the pandemic, but now since the pandemic, even more families are going to bed hungry,” said Regena Taylor, executive director of Community Food Bank in Fort Worth, in a news release. “Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends, near or far, to reflect on gratefulness, while children believe Thanksgiving and turkey go hand in hand.”

Last year, more than 5,300 families were given turkey food boxes at the Community Food Bank event.

This week, volunteers will be distributing the boxes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to those families who registered at the Community Food Bank, 3000 Galvez Ave., in Fort Worth.

On Friday, non-registered families will be allowed to pick up turkey food boxes at the Community Food Bank from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

Families can drive through or walk up to receive food boxes, officials said.

Community Food Bank and The Art of Living are teaming up to provide food boxes for low-income residents at La Hacienda Apartments, 4761 E. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth, on Saturday.

Food boxes will arrive at the Fort Worth apartment complex at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

To help the Community Food Bank with donations and turkeys, go to food-bank.org/donate.