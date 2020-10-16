Fort Worth ‘It’s a lot of responsibility.’ Thunderbirds pilot hopes to inspire girls

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived Thursday ahead of this weekend’s sold-out Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the show, but because of the pandemic, the show is a drive-in event, with visitors watching from their parking spots.

Michelle Curran, the only female pilot on the team, trained in Fort Worth. She said she is happy to return to visit old friends and check out some of her favorite eateries.

The performances are scheduled to begin around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and continue on Sunday at Alliance Airport.