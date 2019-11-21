Tarrant County soldier, another from Hawaii killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash

A Tarrant County soldier and another one from Hawaii were killed Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, according to officials with the Department of Defense.

The soldiers died in Logar Province when their helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground.

The crash was under investigation.

Officials identified the victims as Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, 33, of Tarrant County, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25, of Keaau, Hawaii.

Both were assigned to the Army’s 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood.

Online reports showed Knadle had recently been living in Temple, but he also had lived for years in Fort Worth, Richland Hills and North Richland Hills.