A Tarrant charity is donating Christmas gifts to foster kids. But first it needs a warehouse

A Tarrant County charity is in desperate need of warehouse space this Christmas season.

The Christmas Wish Project, a non-profit organization that provides gifts for foster children, doesn’t have a place to hold the gifts until delivery. Becky Haskin, a leader in the organization and former Fort Worth City Council member, said for the past 30 years the charity has relied on donated temporary warehouse space in the county, but they’ve had trouble finding one this year.

The project provides gifts to foster children in Tarrant County and, starting this year, Johnson, Hood, Palo Pinto, Parker, Erath and Somervell counties. Haskin said they expect to serve 1,400 children this year.

But to do that, the project needs a 20,000-square foot warehouse or, if the space is divided into sections or split up, 30,000 square feet.

While the organization does not purchase liability insurance for the space, Haskin said every volunteer who steps foot in a warehouse must sign a liability waver. She added that the organization has never had any accidents or injuries.

In addition to warehouse space, the Christmas Wish Project is still seeking donations.

Toys and monetary donations are accepted. Anyone wanting to temporarily donate warehouse space or make toy donations should contact the project, either through its website or by phone at 817-925-3264. Anybody wanting to donate toys will be asked to buy a specific item. Most younger kids wish for a bike while most older kids ask for gift cards.

Haskin said only foster children 13 years old and older will be able to ask for gift cards, and they will be for a specific place.