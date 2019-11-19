Judge extends time for baby’s family to find new hospital before doctors end treatment

A 9-month-old girl at the center of a dispute between her family and Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth will now have until Dec. 10 to find a new hospital before Cook Children’s ends treatment.

Tinslee Lewis has several critical health problems and has been on life support at the hospital. Physicians at Cook Children’s ruled on Oct. 31 that they would take Tinslee off life support on Nov. 10, despite the family’s objections.

On Nov. 10, the family received a temporary restraining order against the hospital originally set to expire on Nov. 22. The order prevented the hospital from ending Tinslee’s life-saving treatment. On Tuesday, the judge extended the order until Dec. 10.

Officials at Cook Children’s said they believe Tinslee is in pain and that nothing more can be done for her medically. However, Tinslee’s family disagrees and said they want to give her more time to get better.

Tinslee was born prematurely with a rare heart defect called an Ebstein anomaly. She also suffers from a chronic lung disease and severe chronic pulmonary hypertension, and has undergone several complex surgeries.

“We praise God for this extension of time, which grants Tinslee more than a month of life after the hospital was initially set to pull the plug on the baby on November 10,” Texas Right to Life, which has provided Tinslee’s family with legal help, said in a statement.