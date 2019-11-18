Developer wants to bring new four-story apartments to downtown Fort Worth

As part of the city’s planned development of growth in downtown Fort Worth, a new apartment complex is in the works for downtown.

The project is called Rock Island Flats, and it would span approximately 1.5 acres in the Samuels Avenue/Rock Island neighborhood. According to the zoning permit for the project, the land for the new apartments would be on the 400 block of North Nichols, North Hampton and North Wall streets and the 1200 block of East Peach Street.

The application describes the plan to build four-story apartment buildings on the vacant land, though since the project is still in the early stages, the design is not yet available and would still need to be approved by the Downtown Design Review Board before going forward.

At the zoning meeting Wednesday where the case was heard, several members of the neighborhood came forward to voice their opposition to the project, saying the new development might price them out of their existing homes.

In spite of the opposition, the application passed and goes to city council for full approval.