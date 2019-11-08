Fort Worth officer setting out cones struck by car, seriously injured; driver arrested

A Fort Worth officer who was setting out cones and flares early Friday morning was seriously injured when a car slammed into him, police said. The driver ran away from the scene, leading officers in a chase, and was arrested.

A Fort Worth officer who was setting out cones and flares early Friday morning along U.S. 287 was seriously injured when a car slammed into him, police said.

The driver, who ran away on foot and led officers in a foot chase, was arrested.

The officer is recovering, with were serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. His name wasn’t released.

Units were notified around 2:45 a.m. Friday that an officer had been struck by a vehicle along U.S. 287 at the Harmon Road exit, police said. Around the same time, other officers pulled up behind the scene and made the call for an officer down.

Police determined a vehicle struck the officer as well as his car as he was putting out the cones and flares. The man who was driving the vehicle abandoned it, running away on foot.

Utilizing the police Air One helicopter, officers found the man walking along the service road, police said. He then started dashing into a field, where officers were eventually able to arrest him.

They requested medical assistance for the man, police said.

Police didn’t immediately respond to a question about what charge or charges the man is facing.