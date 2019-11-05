Man critically injured in an attempt to cross a Fort Worth freeway Tuesday morning

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was struck by a car while he tried to cross a Fort Worth freeway, according to authorities.

The man was a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of U.S. 287 as it crosses Miller Avenue when he was hit by a red Honda traveling northbound on the freeway shortly before 10 a.m.

The man was listed in critical condition by first responders who arrived at his location, emergency medical personnel said.

The injured man’s current condition is unknown, police said.

