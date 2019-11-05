Fort Worth-based child welfare group Lena Pope names its new CEO

The nonprofit child welfare group Lena Pope named Ashley Lind as its new CEO on Tuesday.

Lind, according to a news release, has extensive nonprofit leadership and clinical expertise in social service for children and at-risk youth. Previously she was the CEO for Promise House and CEO of Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. Most recently she was the vice president of population health and Meals on Wheels at Visiting Nurses Association of Texas.

In 2017 she received the Distinguished Service Award from the Community Council of Greater Dallas.

Lind replaces Todd Landry, who was appointed director of the Office of Child and Family Services for the State of Maine earlier this year.

“I am honored to be granted the privilege of leading Lena Pope,” Lind said in a statement. “My dedication to improving the lives of children and families in our community is a calling that fuels my passion to further nonprofit resources that promote youth and family well-being. I am beyond enthusiastic about what the future at Lena Pope holds.”

Lind’s first day is Nov. 18.