Bass family teams up with fellowship program to increase Fort Worth’s global influence

Seven people behind some of Fort Worth’s most well-known institutions are heading to Los Angeles for the Summit Fellows program.

Summit Fellows partnered with the Bass family company First Line Group to pick the applicants best suited to strengthen Fort Worth’s connection to the global community. They include:

This is the second year of the Summit Fellows program. Eighty-one people total are participating, from 23 different countries. The program’s partnership with the Bass family is meant to ensure Fort Worth’s presence in international leadership.

For the next two years, the participants will be attending lectures, performances, wellness experiences, dining attractions and art installations for networking opportunities with people all over the world.

“It has been wonderful to host Summit’s founders in Fort Worth,” Sasha Bass said in a statement. “These fellowships will foster Fort Worth’s talent, helping our entrepreneurs forge connections and partnerships at a global level. The Summit program will not only give these fellows access to individuals they would not otherwise have met, but will also help them accelerate their careers, expand their impact in Fort Worth and make a difference in the world beyond.”