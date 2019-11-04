A new Hilton branded hotel is bringing trendy vibes to the Fossil Creek neighborhood

Fort Worth is getting its own Tru Hotel, and it’s opened reservations for January 2020.

The hotel, located at 6200 Old Denton Road in the Fossil Creek area, has 94 rooms, a pool and patio, a fitness center and a putting green. The marketing wants to capitalize on the proximity to Alliance in North Fort Worth.

Tru by Hilton brands itself as an affordable but colorful and youth-oriented hotel brand. Unlike some of Hilton’s upscale brands, the rooms are smaller and the rates are cheaper, but the vibe and the decor are reminiscent of a trendy college dorm room with bright colors and modular furniture.

As one of Hilton’s newere brands, they have yet to populate every major metro, thus the Fossil Creek location being the first one in Fort Worth. But Tarrant County will soon open its arms to another Tru hotel in Euless, along Texas Highway 121, which opens in February.

