Bass family hands management of Sundance Square properties to Henry S. Miller Company

For the first time since the 1970s, Sundance Square will be managed by a company outside the Bass family.

Fine Line Group announced late Friday afternoon that it was handing over property management to Henry S. Miller Company. This includes the City Center Towers and the core blocks of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth.

The change goes into effect Jan. 1.

“We are ready to advance Sundance Square to the next level, bringing new vibrancy to our retail, restaurant, multi-family residential, office and entertainment offerings,” Ed Bass said in a statement. “I am delighted that one of the country’s great real estate firms — Henry S. Miller Company — will be our partner. And I am proud that we have selected a Texas firm that has developed, managed and leased other iconic properties.”

Before the Bass family acquired Sundance Square in the 1970s, Henry S. Miller was the first property management and leasing firm for the massive downtown space.

According to the announcement, Bill Boecker will be working with Henry S. Miller to help with the transition over the next two months.